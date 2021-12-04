Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Increased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 152,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.39 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

