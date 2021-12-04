Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KXSCF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of KXSCF opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average is $142.35. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

