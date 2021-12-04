Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

