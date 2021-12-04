Klever Price Reaches $0.0342 on Top Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Klever has a total market cap of $116.14 million and $2.87 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00059957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.07 or 0.08246662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00064556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00082995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,351.77 or 0.97872924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

