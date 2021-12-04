Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €124.00 ($140.91) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KBX. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.40 ($117.50).

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €87.24 ($99.14) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($133.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €97.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

