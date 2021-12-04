KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 91.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

KNOP stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $436.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.27.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.83%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

