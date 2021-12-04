Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

KFY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

