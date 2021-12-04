Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $60,000 in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,567 shares of company stock worth $1,129,004 over the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

