Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 81,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 204,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.