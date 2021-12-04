Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quidel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 598.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 19.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

QDEL stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of -0.20. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

