Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GDV opened at $25.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

