Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,933 shares of company stock worth $2,797,133. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

