Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $43.43 on Friday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,115,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.