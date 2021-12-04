Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

KRNTY stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Krones has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77.

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.

