Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$2.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.65 million.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.40. 919,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

