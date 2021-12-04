LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNXSF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. 2,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.92.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.