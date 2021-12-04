Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

