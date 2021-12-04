Lead Wallet (LEAD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $80,126.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $80,126.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.44 or 0.08288596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00063991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00082095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.85 or 0.99536186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

