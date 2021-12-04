Ledyard National Bank Boosts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,639 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.