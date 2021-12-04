Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,764,000.

VO stock opened at $243.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

