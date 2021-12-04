Ledyard National Bank Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 166,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000.

Shares of FAN opened at $19.71 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

