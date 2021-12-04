Ledyard National Bank Has $634,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $383.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

