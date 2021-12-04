Ledyard National Bank Invests $796,000 in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.20% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth about $462,000. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $83.84.

