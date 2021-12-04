Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $200.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.10 and a 200 day moving average of $201.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

