Ledyard National Bank Sells 476 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $240.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.44 and a 200-day moving average of $222.73. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

