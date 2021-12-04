LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $107.69

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.69 and last traded at $108.62, with a volume of 352051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREE. Stephens decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Get LendingTree alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.33.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in LendingTree by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 4.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 424,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.