Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of LII traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.04. The company had a trading volume of 230,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,619. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.67.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,605 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 259.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

