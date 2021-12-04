Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $858,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,512.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $91,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $290,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,415 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

