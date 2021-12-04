Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $139.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.66.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after acquiring an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after acquiring an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196,802 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Life Storage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,025,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

