LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LFST) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 7th

LifeStance Health Group’s (NASDAQ:LFST) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 7th. LifeStance Health Group had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $720,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $8.67 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,790,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.