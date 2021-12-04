Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLNW. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $350.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 981,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 323,490 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.