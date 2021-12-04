Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $93,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Amundi purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in Linde by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Linde by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN stock opened at $320.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.35.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.29.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

