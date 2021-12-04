Liquity (LQTY) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $7.12 or 0.00014497 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $94.38 million and $1.06 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.36 or 0.08313003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00063425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,263.28 or 0.98279535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,257,405 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

