LiteCoin Ultra 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $3,378.18 and approximately $4.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

