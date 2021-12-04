Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

Livent stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.57, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

