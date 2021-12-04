LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2,008.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.55% of LiveRamp worth $17,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 930.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

RAMP stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.