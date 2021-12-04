LiveWorld (LVWD) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS: LVWD) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LiveWorld to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LiveWorld and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWorld Competitors 1203 6035 11271 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 43.71%. Given LiveWorld’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveWorld has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 8.09% N/A N/A LiveWorld Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Volatility and Risk

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld’s rivals have a beta of 3.27, suggesting that their average share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveWorld and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million $370,000.00 8.25 LiveWorld Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 66.75

LiveWorld’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveWorld rivals beat LiveWorld on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

