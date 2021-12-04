Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 54,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIXT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $102,000. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of LIXT stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.