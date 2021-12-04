$LONDON Price Up 2% Over Last Week (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. $LONDON has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $52,586.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, $LONDON has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One $LONDON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.27 or 0.08271056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00065109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00083071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,246.37 or 0.98694455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002631 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

