Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

