Lotto (LOTTO) Price Tops $0.0201 on Major Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Lotto has a market cap of $40.20 million and approximately $3,373.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.00334533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.