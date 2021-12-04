Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,839,000 after purchasing an additional 241,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 169,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,991,000 after purchasing an additional 126,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.