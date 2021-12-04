Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 387,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after buying an additional 35,112 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $808.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.56. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.