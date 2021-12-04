Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTMNF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS FTMNF traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

