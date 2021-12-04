Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 36.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:MGU opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

