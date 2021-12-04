Manchester City Fan Token Price Reaches $9.00 on Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $9.00 or 0.00019295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $31.56 million and $6.72 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00059210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.90 or 0.08247610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00081487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,541.41 or 0.99834876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

