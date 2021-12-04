Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 954,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,126.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 29.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,363.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANH opened at $151.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.48 and its 200 day moving average is $155.52. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

