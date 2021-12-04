Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 10,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

