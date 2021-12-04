Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,730,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 28,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,163 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $33,951,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

MRO opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

