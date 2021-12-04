Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $408.37 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $258.18 and a 12 month high of $435.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.